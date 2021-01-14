Telly Today: RuPaul, George Clarke and Ant Middleton

Telly highlights for January 14.

The award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns for a second series. Over the course of ten weeks, 12 of the country’s most fabulous drag queens will compete to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

In this premiere episode, the queens enter the werk room for the first time and quickly take on their first challenge – a photoshoot with Ru. And then, in an added twist, the queens are asked to serve two looks on the Drag Race runway.

Actress and fashion icon Elizabeth Hurley joins Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel, as the first queen sashays away from the competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three, 7pm – available on BBC iPlayer

George Clarke follows more inspirational and ingenious small builds, showing how tiny spaces can be transformed into incredible places to live, work and play.

In this episode, George meets master craftsman Paul, who has muscular dystrophy and is saving a Victorian circus wagon. A grain store is re-imagined as a festival bar and George discovers a small hotel that’s disguised as a tree and a camping pod that looks like a giant conker.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Channel 4, 8pm

The real-life story behind the ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders. For the first time, all the key people who brought serial killer John Cooper to justice reveal their role in this extraordinary case.

After brutally murdering four people in Pembrokeshire, Cooper eluded prosecution for the crimes for 20 years until a combination of a new detective team and advances in forensic science finally brought him to justice in 2011, when he was convicted for the killings.

The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Game Show Killer, ITV, 9pm

Former Royal Marines Commando Ant Middleton returns for the second of his unique interview specials.

Last year, Ant travelled to the Namibian desert with One Direction’s Liam Payne, where the pair were able to open up about their respective experiences away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This time, Ant spends some one-to-one time with Australian-born actress Rebel Wilson for more honest conversation and self-discovery.

Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking, Sky One, 9pm