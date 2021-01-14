Natural History Museum: World of Wonder continues on Channel 5

Tonight is the second episode of the four-part series.

In this factual documentary series Channel 5 cameras go behind the doors of one of the greatest museums in the world, London’s Natural History Museum.

Every year, more than five million visitors come to see its incredible collection, which ranges from extraordinary dinosaurs to giant whales, and rare fossils to space rocks as old as the solar system itself, all looked after by its passionate staff. But visitors see only a fraction of the staggering 80million items in the collection.

The crew have been allowed in, not just to see front of house but behind the scenes too,to capture the incredible specimens and reveal the unique and rare piecesthat are too valuable to exhibit.

With one ofthe greatest dinosaur collections in theworld, it’sthe firststop for enthusiasts who are convinced they’ve uncovered new dinosaur tracks. In this episode, the museum’s dinosaur experts Susie Maidment and Paul Barrett are following up an exciting tipoff about some possible dino footprints in Wales.

The teamtraveltoWalesto see if a dinosaurreally did oncewalk onwhatis now Penrith beach. Meanwhile,the world’s most famous dinosaur –Dippy the diplodocus – is on a road trip around the country and needs an up close inspection to make sure its safe.

Also, behind the scenes we get a rare glimpse of a priceless skull of the world’s most complete stegosaurus skeleton – so valuable that it can’t be exhibited for the general public – and discover just how clever these steps might have been.

Natural History Museum: World of wonder, Channel 5, 8pm

Pictured top: Paul Barrett with fossils.