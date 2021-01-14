Quay Street Productions launches as a premium drama producer

Prolific multi-winning producer Nicola Shindler OBE has launched her new scripted production company Quay Street Productions.

Sitting within ITV Studios, the label will be based in central Manchester and focus on producing premium drama for the UK and international market.

“I’ve been making television drama for over 20 years and still get the same thrill to tell amazing stories with incredible characters and work with the best talent. Having the opportunity to start this new chapter in my career with Quay Street Productions is a privilege and immensely exciting.” – Nicola Shindler

The launch of Quay Street Productions marks a new chapter in Shindler’s stellar career and will focus on working with the best, new and critically acclaimed writers in the industry to create modern, innovative, and entertaining programming. Marking her passion for her Northern heritage, Quay Street Productions is named after the famous Manchester street where Granada Television was based and where Shindler spent a part of her early career. International distribution for Quay Street Productions will be handled by ITV Studios.

“I want to create a friendly, ambitious, and exceptional new company where writers, producers, directors, and actors feel they can bring their best work, see their ideas realised brilliantly and have fun. My partner, ITV Studios, has been incredibly supportive and it’s a joy to embark on this new journey with them.” – Nicola Shindler

Nicola Shindler OBE

Quay Street Productions is set to build on Shindler’s already impressive body of work as one of the UK’s leading and most decorated drama executive producers. Over her 20+ year career Shindler has produced some of the UK’s most well-known and beloved dramas including multi-award-winning series including Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, Casanova, Burn It, Danny and the Human Zoo and Years and Years for the BBC.

There has also been the ground-breaking Queer As Folk and Cucumber for Channel 4; Butterfly and five series of Scott and Bailey for ITV, The Five and Bedlam for Sky, and Netflix Original’s Safe and The Stranger. Forthcoming previously announced series which Shindler executive produces include It’s A Sin (Channel 4), Finding Alice and No Return (ITV), Stay Close (Netflix), Traces season 2 (Alibi) and Ridley Road (BBC1).

Renowned for her creative partnerships with on and off-screen talent, Shindler has previously established recurring relationships with a number of the UK’s most prolific and exciting writers including Russell T Davies, Sally Wainwright, Amelia Bullmore, Lenny Henry, Danny Brocklehurst, Tony Marchant, Sarah Solemani, Matt Greenhalgh, Paul Abbott, Dan Sefton and Sue Perkins.

The Granada Television Quay Street Studios in the 1970s.

And on series starring an array of on-screen talent including Keeley Hawes, Michael C Hall, Jennifer Saunders, Emma Thompson, Anne Reid, Siobhan Finneran, Rory Kinnear, Hannah John-Kamen, Christopher Eccleston, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Russell Tovey, Stephen Fry, Derek Jacobi, Nina Sosanya, Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Richard Armitage, Kadiff Kirwan, Chloe Sevigny, David Tennant, Anna Friel, T’Nia Miller and Suranne Jones.

Shindler launched her career at Granada Television as a script editor on Robbie Coltrane drama Cracker, which she credits as being the start of her passion for working with writers.

After winning her first BAFTA Award as a producer on ITV drama Hillsborough, Shindler launched RED Production Company in 1998, with now cult hit Queer As Folk and BBC’s Clocking Off, which ran for 5 series.

In 2019, Shindler was awarded an OBE and took home one of BAFTA’s highest honours, the Special Award, for her services to British Broadcasting.

Quay Street will be a familiar name to television viewers in the North West, the street in the heart of Manchester was home to Granada Television from 1956 until 2013. The studios were home to iconic television shows such as Coronation Street, Stars In Their Eyes, World In Action, Brideshead Revisited and Prime Suspect – to name only a few.