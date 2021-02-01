It’s Big Cat Week on Nat Geo WILD

Best on the Box for February 1 sees a week of wild things.

Big cats are facing big challenges. Leopards now occupy just 25-37 percent of their historic range, and six of the nine subspecies of leopard are now in significant trouble. For many big-cat populations, extinctions are imminent due to habitat loss, degradation and conflicts with humans.

The National Geographic Society has a long history of raising awareness of the plight of big cats and supporting impactful conservation efforts across the planet. Its Big Cats Initiative partners with Nat Geo WILD for its widely recognized Big Cat Week programming event.

Today, (Monday, 1st February) Nat Geo WILD kicks off its annual Big Cat Week, with CECIL: THE LION KING.

Narrated by animal expert, zoologist and naturalist Chris Packham CBE, this incredible special follows the life and legacy of one of the world’s most famous lions – Cecil. Cecil was a warrior, a father and a loyal brother.

But his untimely death at the hands of an illegal hunt – spelt the end of his extraordinary reign; evoking feelings of fury and sadness to all who heard his tale across the globe. The special will look at the life of the lion behind the headlines, it will look at his pride before and after his death as well as how he came to be Africa’s ultimate king of the beasts.

Also premiering during Big Cat Week is JADE EYED LEOPARD, from world-renowned big-cat filmmakers, National Geographic Explorers and co-founders of the Big Cat Initiative Beverly and Dereck Joubert and narrated by the Academy® Award-winning and Emmy® Award-nominated actor Jeremy Irons.

The one-hour special transports viewers to an idyllic paradise, where for the first time ever, National Geographic cameras capture the story of a young leopard, Toto, during the critical first three years of her life. Viewers follow this cub with deep aquamarine eyes – an exceptionally rare trait – and experience her challenges and triumphs firsthand as Toto learns the fundamental skills of survival and makes her passage to adulthood.

“Documenting big cats in the wild, particularly leopards has been our passion for more than 30 years,”

“This film presented us with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to shadow a leopard born under our tent for the formative first three years of her life. Toto welcomed us to her territory as one of her own, and with the use of cutting-edge, thermal-night-vision technology, we were able to shed light on the nocturnal world to reveal behaviours previously shrouded in darkness.” – Dereck and Beverly Joubert

With a raft of new premieres, including TIGER QUEEN OF TARU, SERENGETI SPEED QUEEN and FROZEN KINGDOM OF THE SNOW LEOPARD, Big Cat Week will include programming from National Geographic’s vast library including TIGER WARS, TRIBE VS. PRIDE and STORM CATS.

Additionally, the week-long event will include several interstitials featuring National Geographic Explorers who are working to protect big cats around the globe.

Nat Geo WILD’s Big Cat Week Premiere Schedule

CECIL: THE LION KING – Monday, 1st February 2021, 9pm

TIGER QUEEN OF TARU – Tuesday, 2nd February 2021, 8pm

JADE EYED LEOPARD – Tuesday, 2nd February 2021, 9pm

DIARY OF A TEEN LEOPARD – Wednesday, 3rd February 2021, 8pm

LEOPARD LEGACY – Wednesday, 3rd February 2021, 9pm

SERENGETI SPEED QUEEN – Thursday, 4th February 2021, 8pm

FROZEN KINGDOM OF THE SNOW LEOPARD – Thursday, 4th February 2021, 9pm

LEOPARD & HYENA: STRANGE ALLIANCE – Friday, 5th February 2021, 8pm

Viewers are encouraged to learn more about the Big Cats Initiative and how they can help safeguard big cats in the wild by visiting natgeo.org/bigcats