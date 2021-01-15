Meet the faces of First Dates Manchester

BAFTA award-winning ‘First Dates’ is back – and the new series launches in the brand new Manchester restaurant.

In the setting, more romantic than ever before, maître d’ Fred is once again ready to play Cupid, supported by his team, which includes some new local faces, as they welcome an array of singletons all hoping to be served the love of their lives.

This is the first chance for fans to see inside the brand new restaurant in Manchester, with Fred, Merlin, CiCi and Grant joined by some brand new members of the team – an exciting moment in First Dates history.

The new series has the same warm, moving and often very funny moments that viewers love about First Dates, with Fred and his waiting team on hand to look after each guest.

The new team for Manchester brings us 25-year-old Daniella, a born and bred Mancunian who has worked in the hospitality industry since her teens.

“I love that the series has moved to Manchester, it will definitely give the daters a different experience. I’ve always loved the show, I’m a hopeless romantic so being surrounded by all the cute couples gives me life.“

Another new face on the restaurant team is David who describes himself as a fabulous Scouser and has a silver service background. David has worked as a host for The Ivy in London where he regularly looked after celebrity guests.

“I don’t even know where to start [the best part of First Dates], every single aspect from working in the restaurant to being a part of the daters’ experience. I also love that we can give the daters an opportunity to get away from online dating and meet face to face. I think it is so important to be present ‘in the moment’, gauge somebody’s energy and have some cheeky eye contact.”

This year for the first time the new First Dates restaurant will also have a second bar. Merlin’s fabulous new trainee Fiona will be on hand to delight daters with cocktails and conversation.

Fiona is familiar with Manchester, having lived in the city previously for 6 years and as well as the First Dates bar she has also worked in advertising and modelling.

“I’m the new bartender working alongside Merlin – no pressure [haha]! He’s done a great job of training me up, however, he has very high standards as you might expect from somebody with so much experience.”

First Dates, Channel 4, January 19th at 10pm