Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return to Bulletproof

The latest commission comes ahead of Bulletproof: South Africa launching on Sky One next week.

“This brand-new action-packed adventure for Bishop and Pike will feel truly epic and put their relationship to the ultimate test. We can promise something spectacular and truly entertaining, reflecting Sky’s commitment to offering our viewers world-class drama they cannot find anywhere else.”– Paul Gilbert, Executive Producer at Sky Studios

Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters will very soon reprise their roles as Aaron Pike and Ronnie Bishop in the Bulletproof franchise as Sky announces its commission for a fourth, eight-part series to air on Sky One and TV streaming service NOW TV.

“We are ecstatic that Bulletproof has been commissioned for yet another season. It is a testament to the hard-working cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes making it all happen. We work hard to bring you something entertaining and heartfelt and we hope you enjoy it when it returns!” – Noel Clarke

After two hugely successful series of the Sky Original, and with the upcoming special third instalment Bulletproof: South Africa hitting screens on 20th January, 9pm, Sky One, audiences will again be reunited with their favourite cop duo. Bishop and Pike are set to be implicated in a grisly murder, leaving their jobs, lives and families hanging in the balance.

The pair must use every ounce of skill and tenacity to bring down the most untouchable villain they’ve ever faced. Shooting is scheduled for later this year in and around London.

“I am so pleased we can continue the journey of Bishop and Pike. This show has stood the test of time because of the heart we put into it. We really appreciate the support we have had from all that have watched. See you again soon.” – Ashley Walters