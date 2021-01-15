Survivors with Denise Welch for Crime + Investigation

A+E Networks in the UK has commissioned a six-part documentary series for Crime + Investigation hosted by Loose Women regular Denise Welch.

“Throughout the series, there are significant stories to tell as often forgotten victims can get across the painful and lasting effects of the awful crimes they were subjected to.

I admire how Crime + Investigation tells their stories differently to other channels and the team’s knowledge and enthusiasm at Hello Mary. I’m really proud to be part of this series and can’t wait for it to land on viewers’ screens.” – Denise Welch

Presented by one of Britain’s best-known actresses and telly personalities, the prgoramme explores what it means to live with the trauma of enduring and surviving horrific crimes and the incredible effort and courage required to rebuild a life in the aftermath.

At the heart of each episode is the story of someone who has been forced to confront unimaginable horror and yet has lived to tell the tale, in crimes ranging from a vicious and unprovoked stabbing by a stranger and a diabolical acid attack, to the victim of a three-hour filmed torture session and a thirteen-year reign of terror and abuse.

In each case, Denise Welch meets up with the survivors to find out what was going through their minds at every stage of the crime, how they found the inner strength to survive and face their attackers in court, and how the devastating turn of events irrevocably altered their lives.

The series will feature interviews with friends and family of the survivors and a criminal barrister’s expert commentary.

“Survivors with Denise Welch is a fascinating and intimate project that seeks to explore and understand the long-term impact on survivors of devastating attacks and assaults. It’s an incredibly powerful series as we hear first-hand from the survivors of these crimes, how they have endured such inhumanity and yet found the inner strength to rebuild their lives piece by piece.” – Diana Carter, Commissioning Editor and Head of Talent at A+E Networks UK

The series’ is to be produced by Hello Mary. The programme’s name may change before transmission while the show is scheduled to be aired on Crime + Investigation® in Spring 2021.