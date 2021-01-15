Freddie Browne and Angus Findlay host ‘Zoom Burns Night gig’

Who says Burns Night is cancelled? Why not see how Made in Chelsea star Freddie Browne and ex co-star and model Angus Findlay like to party.

“I can promise bottle giveaways, a celebrity guestlist and most importantly music from the greatest lyricists throughout the ages. This will be the ultimate way to spend your Burns Night,” – Freddie Browne.

Independent whisky bottler and online retailer Heroes and Heretics Ltd is organising a free and virtual party on 25 January hosted by Freddie and Angus.

Browne and Findlay will emcee a Zoom Boiler Room session powered by their new partnership with Heroes and Heretics.

To sign up for this Heroes and Heretics spectacular register on the website . As numbers are limited a draw of the lucky attendees will be made two days prior to the event. The Heroes and Heretics Anti-Burns Night is on Monday 25 January and starts at 9.00pm.

Burns Night celebrates the birthday of Robert Burns, also known as Rabbie Burns, the National Bard of Scotland, Bard of Ayrshire and the Ploughman Poet

If its Burns poetry readings, piping in the Haggis and munching on neeps, tatties (that’s swede, turnips and potatoes to you and me) you’ll be in the wrong place. But if you’re looking for beats, banter and bottles to liven up a very gloomy January, register today.

Freddie, currently on the cast of Made in Chelsea, has explored many paths in his life ranging from working in tiger conservation in central India to driving to Mongolia in a Vauxhall Corsa for his 19th birthday.

Gordon Burns isn’t celebrated on Burns night, but possibly should be

Currently making the bold move from in-front to behind the camera, Freddie has partnered with Heroes and Heretics to pioneer his career in film, debuting with two YouTube ads he wrote, directed and starred in – “A Work of Art” and “Horsepower”.

Angus is an ex-cast member of Made in Chelsea, and former beau of Georgia Toffolo. He’s appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating and ITV2’s Dress to Impress. Angus has also had a successful modelling career working for brands such as Ted Baker, Pepe Jeans and Boots.

He is also an active ambassador and advocate for men’s mental health through the charity Mind & has appeared in an episode of Tea Talks for National Tea Day to talk about mental health.

Heroes and Heretics Ltd is an independent bottler and online retailer of whiskies, bourbons and rums established in 2015.