ITV to launch ‘Stay at Home’ but ‘Stay in Touch’ promos

ITV will launch a series of on air messages urging viewers to ‘Stay at Home’ but ‘Stay in Touch’ in a new initiative endorsed by Public Health England.

“Staying at home is critical for our physical health in stopping the spread of Coronavirus, but staying in touch during lockdown is essential for our mental health. This campaign will use ITV’s platforms to reach millions in supporting the national effort to stay at home and remind people of the importance of staying connected.” – Clare Phillips, Director of Social Purpose at ITV



As an extension of ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign, which encourages people to stay connected, the broadcaster is supporting the national Stay at Home effort by reminding viewers to stay at home to help curb the spread of COVID19.

The Stay At Home messaging, produced by ITV Creative, will go live across ITV’s linear and Video-on-Demand platforms from Friday 15th January, reaching up to 42 million viewers. The bumpers and continuity spots will feature throughout programming including The Masked Singer, The Voice UK, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Finding Alice.

ITV’s latest Britain Get Talking campaign is geared around urging Britain to continue to check in on friends and those who might need it most, as a new year’s resolution. As with previous Britain Get Talking campaigns, it is supported by mental health charities Mind and YoungMinds.

“It’s so important that we keep prioritising our mental health while we all stay at home. This campaign is a vital reminder that staying at home, and staying connected, couldn’t be more important right now.” – Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind

