Telly Today: What Would Sophia Loren Do?

TV choices for Friday, January 15.

Channel 5’s train voyage through Sicily is an extraordinary journey that travels back in time, through a landscape forged by the earth’s forces and ancient civilizations.

The railway line crosses seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites,some of them cities built by Romans and the Greeks, passing through a mountainous region in the south of the island.

Tonight the first stop is to visit a castle where its baron was inspired by Hampton Court. Also in this episode a look around Ragusa. Perched high across several hills, this baroque-inspired city is famous for its beauty and for its spiral railway that travels within a mountain

At Modica, meet Sicily’s best-known chocolatier, before heading to the coast to Siracusa then Catania, a city built and destroyed by lava as it sits below Europe’s highest and most active volcano, Mount Etna.

The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys, Channel 5, 9pm

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker return, live and socially distanced, for a new run of the quadruple BAFTA-nominated and multi-award-winning The Last Leg.

Adam, Josh and Alex offer their unmatched satirical insight to current world events, and are joined by big name guests from the worlds of comedy, entertainment and politics to help dissect the biggest news stories of the week.

This week’s special guests are comedians Sue Perkins, Rose Matafeo and Munya Chawawa. As ever, the hashtag #isitok paves the way for the gang to round up, examine and explain the week’s leading and most entertaining news stories via their acerbic wit, enlightening discussions and unique sketches.

NEW SERIES: The Last Leg, Channel 4, 9pm

The spooky old story continues as Diana meets the elegant and intelligent Mary Sidney, a wealthy alchemist, in the hopes of furthering the search for a mentor for Diana’s witchcraft.

Mary warms to Diana instantly but reluctantly tells her that she cannot involve herself in creature business.

William Cecil puts further pressure on Matthew to torture an innocent Tom Caldwell, a witch suspected of treason, in order to extract a confession. And Diana and Matthew are forced to pay fealty to Andrew Hubbard – the vampire ruler of London – who is unnerved by their sudden arrival in the City..

A Discovery of Witches, Sky One, 9pm

What Would Sophia Loren Do? follows Nancy “Vincenza” Kulik, an Italian-American mother and grandmother living in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Nancy has seen her share of life’s challenges, but has always been able to stay joyful and resilient, inspired in part by another Italian mother, the movie star Sophia Loren. Nancy uses the metaphorical question “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” as a guide to questions big and small.

For example, “Would Sophia Loren eat whole wheat pasta?” Nancy thinks not. But more importantly, this catch phrase also provides comfort and a source of strength in times of crisis. In 2016, Vincenza’s 51-year-old son passed away suddenly; Nancy was bereft. She found solace in the love and support of her friends and family. But as she describes it, Nancy also found strength in the example of Sophia’s grace and perseverance.

For Nancy, the words “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” have helped her navigate some of the most difficult times of her life.

Through the experiences of these two extraordinary women, we come to understand what it means to face life’s challenges with resilience and love, and to age with courage, humor and joy.

What Would Sophia Loren Do?, streaming from today on Netflix

All episodes of the BBC sitcom starring Miranda Hart, including the first three series and the two-part special finale are now live on BritBox.

After a public school education, socially inept Miranda is having trouble fitting in with her peer group, especially her childhood nemesis, Tilly (Sally Phillips). To top it all, Miranda constantly finds herself in awkward situations around men, and in particular, ex-university chum Gary (Tom Ellis).

The cast also features Patricia Hodge and Sarah Hadland.

Miranda, now streaming on BritBox.