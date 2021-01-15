Susan Calman heads to the Lake District for another Grand Day Out

In this six-part series, Susan Calman hits the road for her very own grand days out in a vintage campervan – named in honour of her favourite person, Helen Mirren – to discover six of Britain’s most scenically stunning road trips.

This week, Susan and her vintage camper van are exploring the magnificent mountainous region of north west England and the Lake District. Susan begins her 142-mile journey just south of Penrith, travelling down through the lakes, before heading west to finish near Keswick.

Along the way, she meetssthe people and visits the places that make this most scenic part of Britain unique.

Just like the Great Barrier Reef, the Grand Canyon and Machu Picchu, this area of outstanding natural beauty is a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and Susan discovers for herself why it’s more than worthy of that accolade.

The Lake District is overflowing with stunning scenery – around each corner, a glorious valley reveals itself, and at the top of every pass, she’s rewarded with a breathtaking view across lakes and fells. As Susan takes to the road to enjoy this wonderful part of Britain, she experiences the highs, and sometimes lows, of getting her van up some of Britain’s steepest roads, like the infamous Honister Pass.

On Ullswater, Susan gets a chance to take charge of the oldest working passenger vessel in the world,the Lady of the Lake. Then, she heads to Beatrix Potter country to find out more about the author’s love of the Lake District and discover its native variety of sheep, the Herdwick.

Next, it’s off to Windermere’s model boat club for a race before visiting the spooky Muncaster Castle. She’s even invited to stay the night! Finally, Susan sits back to enjoy the view from the heritage Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway.

