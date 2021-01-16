Telly Today: Windsor Castle, Jimmy Carter and Joel Dommett

TV picks for January 16.

Channel 5 are keeping it once more in the royal family. Tonight the attention turns to Windsor Castle. A fortress first built more than 900 years ago to house an army as well as the royal court. Edward III, obsessed with tales of Camelot, guided the 14th-century reconstruction.

Building works were made difficult in the wake of the bubonic plague, which had wiped out a third of the population. But the result was a building of mythic strength.

In 2017, Princes William and Harry commissioned a statue of Princess Diana from sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley. The programme revisits some of the less-than-flattering Diana statues already in existence while Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House is one of the most popular exhibits at Windsor. It was a gift from the king’s cousin and itis palatial standing five feet tall.

It contains more than 20 rooms. No less than 1,500 craftsmen and women copied furniture, paintings and even the crown jewels at1:12scale.

Secrets of the Royal Palaces: Windsor Castle, Channel 5, 8.30pm

It’s an exhausted Will’s (Jack Nolan) last day in the ED, but will he be able to make his peace with the department?

Robyn (Amanda Henderson) goes the extra mile to help a conflicted patient. Rash (Neet Mohan) plucks up the courage to get himself a date.

Casualty, BBC One, 7.50pm

ITV tonight airs the fourth episode in the current series of The Masked Singer and already over the previous three weekends we’ve been left surprised by those already departed.

In week one who’d have guessed that Alien was Sophie Ellis-Bextor? Then Spice Girl Mel B was the second celebrity to be unmasked having hidden under Seahorse.

Last week we had our perfect moment with former EastEnders and West End star Martine McCutcheon as Swan, but who will depart the stage this evening? As always Joel Dommett is back to preside over the unique guessing game that gripped the nation at its first outing. Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will also all resume their celebrity sleuth roles.

The Masked Singer, ITV, STV, UTV, 7pm

Serving as 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, Carter‘s lifelong passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate as he tapped into a force that transcended racial and generational divides, and often party lines.

Carter’s appreciation for all genres of music and friendships with the likes of Bob Dylan, Gregg Allman, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and Willie Nelson helped to define his administration.

With intimate interviews with Carter and an eclectic cast of contributors including Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young and Madeleine Albright, the film traces how Carter’s genuine approachability,

combined with the unifying power of music, became key to his political appeal

Jimmy Carter: Rock n’ Roll President, Sky Arts, 9pm