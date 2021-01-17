Can you TikTok Sea Shanty style?

Sea Shanty TikTok: how well do YOU know your seafaring terms?

“The English language is full of quirky origins. So, given that we’re an island nation, it makes sense that phrases from the sea so heavily influence our everyday speech.

“Of course, most of us don’t give much thought to the origins of words we use every day – so we wanted to highlight and celebrate our most common seafaring phrases. And don’t forget to share your results with friends and family!” – John Woosey, Founder and Managing Director of Insure4Boats



Sea Shanty TikTok has taken the UK by storm this week – but how well do you know your traditional seafaring phrases?

Phrases like chock-a-block, high and dry and at a loose end all commonly used in the English language – but most Brits have no idea they have maritime origins.

That’s according to a poll of 2,000 UK residents which identified the most popular seafaring words and sayings we use in conversation. They include at a loose end and wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole.

Although 95% of those surveyed said they have used a phrase with maritime origins in the past, three-quarters admitted they had no idea so much of our language is influenced by sailors and the sea.

Brits’ use of nautical phrases is hardly surprising given our love of sailing. A quarter of survey respondents said they would love to own a boat.

There’s also a growing appetite for all things maritime amongst a the TikTok generation – 41% of 18-24 year olds said they would consider a career at sea.

To test the nation’s nautical knowledge, boat insurance specialist Insure4Boats, the company behind the research, has created a quiz.

Quizzers will be asked to complete a range of nautical names and definitions…that could leave them high and dry. For example, do you know the original meaning of “slush fund”? How about finishing off the phrase “everything is hunky…”?

The average score is just 4/9. Can you do any better? Take the quiz to find out