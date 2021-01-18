ITV reveals guest cast for third film in McDonald & Dodds second series

Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett, Sarah Parish and Rhashan Stone will all appear in the third film of ITV’s McDonald & Dodds, alongside leading actors Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia.

Filming has wrapped on the second series of ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds, the broadcaster notes. It will begin airing from next month.

Principal cast members Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins are to be joined in the third film by guest cast members Saira Choudhry (No Offence), Rosie Day Outlander), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders), Nicholas Goh (Skyfall), Siobhan Hewlett (Sherlock), Sarah Parish (Bancroft) and Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice).

Returning cast includes James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig with Lily Sacofsky joining as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

Set in Bath, the series feisty DCI McDonald (Gouveia), who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, with the unassuming DS Dodds (Watkins), who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. The pair form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership.

The third film tells the story of a social media influencer Rose Boleyn (Rosie Day) who opts to have plastic surgery at a clinic run by soon to be divorced couple Al (Rhashan Stone) and Mariel (Sarah Parish). After tragedy strikes, McDonald & Dodds are brought in to investigate the clinic and its staff played by the aforementioned guest-starring actors.

The third film was written by Kam Odedra (Gangs of London) and directed by Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run) and Kam Odedra.

The first series of the Mammoth Screen production – which guest starred names such as Robert Lindsay, Joanna Scalan and Hugh Dennis – is available to view on Britbox.