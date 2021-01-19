STV Studios secures largest-ever order of Celebrity Catchphrase

ITV orders bumper Celebrity Catchphrase series from STV Studios.

“Catchphrase is such a huge hit with our viewers and we are delighted that fans will be able to continue to say what they see with this brand-new series.” – Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioning at ITV,



Production company STV Studios has secured its largest-ever order of hit entertainment show Celebrity Catchphrase from ITV.

The sixth series of the iconic programme, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, will feature 13 episodes – more than in any one series since the show’s re-launch in 2013.

Initial production on the series has already begun, with filming set to commence in April. The new run is expected to air as part of ITV and STV’s autumn/winter 2021 schedule.

“It’s hard to believe we’re preparing to make our sixth series of Celebrity Catchphrase, and the fact that we’ve landed our biggest-ever commission six series down the line is testament to the enduring popularity of this much-loved show.” – Gary Chippington, Creative Director of Entertainment at STV Studios

The current series of Celebrity Catchphrase featured the highest-rated episode of the programme ever, entertaining a peak audience of 6 million viewers on Saturday 9 January.

The show has been a consistent ratings winner for ITV and STV, with episodes aired in 2020 reaching a total of 18.6 million people across the UK.

Last summer, Celebrity Catchphrase also became the first major UK entertainment show to return to production – with the strictest Covid-safe protocols in place – following the first national lockdown.

The show’s current series, which airs every Saturday on ITV and STV, features stars including Jools Holland, Naga Munchetty, Martin Kemp and Richard Ayoade.

“We’re grateful for ITV’s continued commitment to the brand, and can’t wait to get back in the studio with Stephen to make 13 new episodes of fantastic family entertainment for our ever-loyal viewers.” – Gary Chippington, Creative Director of Entertainment at STV Studios