Morven Christie returns to The Bay

Best on the Box highlight for January 20.

ITV return to The Bay this evening for a second series.

“The Bay feels like somewhere you might live or you know people who live in places like it. I think people loved how beautiful Morecambe is – it really is a very special place with a real sense of community and the scale of the place is perfect for the screen. It was wonderful to be able to capture that.” – Exec Producer Catherine Oldfield

Following the fallout from her mistake last year, Lisa has had to face the consequences of her actions and rebuild the trust of her colleagues and family. It’s taken its toll – demoted and living in a small flat with her kids, she’s spent this year trying to be the best officer, mum and daughter; suppressing her adventurous spirit.

Faced with one of the toughest cases of her career, Lisa must utilise all of her skills as a Family Liaison Officer to support a grieving family and search for the truth, whilst working under the colleague she trained.

As work proves challenging, things aren’t any easier at home as a mysterious figure returns from the past, looking to destabilise the dynamics of her family. With her life being tested from all sides, Lisa must find strength in herself and dig deep to realise what’s truly important.

Tonight’s opening episode sees DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe. Tensions remain high as Lisa struggles to do her job whilst following the orders of her previously lower-ranking colleague, Med. As the team try to uncover why the victim was targeted, Lisa and her kids are unknowingly stalked by a mysterious figure who has returned with an agenda.

“We left Lisa in a bit of a state at the end of series one and when we meet her again at the start of this series, there are real tensions in the police team. She’s definitely on the outside, trying to prove her worth to reclaim the trust and respect of Manning, Med and the rest of her colleagues. However, her past is about to reappear throwing her home life into turmoil. Morven has a lot to do and she does it brilliantly.” – Exec Producer Catherine Oldfield

The Bay, ITV, STV, UTV, 9pm