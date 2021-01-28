A collection of Tony Hart’s artwork goes under the hammer

The work of the late artist Tony Hart is to go under the hammer tomorrow allowing fans to get their hands on some of his work.

Tony became a much-loved part of BBC Television’s output for younger viewers over decades and his work for the corporation included designing the Blue Peter ship logo.

Copies of original 1950s designs for the Blue Peter ship emblem are just some of the items up for grabs at Ewbank’s Auction House in Surrey on January 29.

The items were kept in perfect condition by Tony’s late agent Roc Renals, who passed away in 2014. Items go back to 1952 with his first television commission for a series entitled Saturday Special. There are also creations from Take Hart, Hartbeat and Vision On.

Tony designed the ship logo that has featured on Blue Peter badges and the set of the show continuously since its inception.

“He was exactly the same off-camera as on camera, a truly genuine character, friendly, interested in other people, creative and entertaining. He and my father were best friends from the 1970s onwards and most of what is included in the collection were presents from Tony over the years, some from TV shows,” – Nic Renals, son of Tony’s agent Roc

The personal nature of the consignment means that it also includes letters and items with notes and dedications by Hart, shedding further light on his character. Tony was a regular on BBC One screens across the sixties into the nineties hosting shows such as Vision On, Take Hart, Hartbeat and SmArt Hart.

Tony passed away in 2009 aged 83. His Blue Peter symbol is still in regular use on the CBBC programme.

Tony presents an episode of Take Hart for the BBC.

“I’ve had a lot of soul searching on whether to sell or not over the past few months, but while I’m reluctant to sell it in many ways, I have also been thinking about what might eventually happen to it if I don’t.

“They are such wonderful pieces of art and they really show what an amazing talent he was. Having known him for so long, I think that making these things public once more is the right tribute to him and my father’s friendship.” – Nic Renals



The Tony Hart Auction. The Collection of Roc Renals, will take place at Ewbank’s Auctions tomorrow, January 29, starting at midday.

Viewing is available online, with bidding taking place live online or using advanced bids via the Ewbank’s website at www.ewbankauctions.co.uk