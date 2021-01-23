Kenneth Branagh to portray PM Boris Johnson in Sky Covid drama

Kenneth Branagh is to take on the role of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in This Sceptred Isle.

“Covid-19 has presented once-in-a-generation challenges to the world, and in the UK the resilience and fortitude of the public over the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary. Portraying NHS staff and key workers on the frontlines of the extraordinary fight, to those in government facing unprecedented challenges.

“Michael Winterbottom has a clear and compelling vision in telling this remarkable story. The incredible creative talent Fremantle have assembled including the central performance from Kenneth Branagh will make This Sceptred Isle a drama we are proud to be part of telling.” – Sky UK Managing Director of Content, Zai Bennett

Sky have announced their latest commission today, January 23, as a drama for Sky Atlantic.

This Sceptred Isle, a Sky Original drama, will be produced by Fremantle, Richard Brown’s Passenger and Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films.

The five-part drama will star Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson and chart the events surrounding the Prime Minister, the UK government and the country in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic.

The production will trace the impact on Britain from this once in a generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus. It is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.

The real Boris Johnson, pictured, is no stranger to drama having appeared as himself in BBC One’s EastEnders in 2009.

“The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.

“Our series weaves together countless true stories – from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country – chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus”. – Co-Writer & Director, Michael Winterbottom