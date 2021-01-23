John Thomson says bye bye baby

Tonight, on The Masked Singer actor and comedian John Thomson was revealed to be Bush Baby.

Earlier tonight, Dragon and Bush Baby found themselves in the bottom two with the panel choosing to save Dragon. Thomson is the latest to depart following Glenn Hoddle last week, who had everyone fooled as Grandfather Clock.

What made you decide to take on the challenge?

I decided to take on the challenge because I’d originally been asked the year before but I was in the middle of filming Cold Feet. So, when the opportunity arose again, I decided to go for it.

How hard is it to keep the secret?

It was quite hard to keep a secret, the only people who knew where my partner, my ex-wife and my agent who booked me on the show. In regards to explaining trips to London, I just pretended it was for existing work that I already did.

How was the secrecy at filming?

Secrecy when filming was major, we were picked up by the driver who had signed an NDA and as we drew closer to the studio we had to don a mask, gloves and a sweatshirt with don’t speak to me on it so nobody could guess our identity. Trips from the dressing room to the studio also incorporated full disguise.

What did you think of your mask, your overall look and the character you got to play?

I love my mask and the character I got to play, it really has the cutesy factor and I’m sure it appealed to children and adults alike. I guess it’s the big eyes. Another added cute factor is that he is dressed in a baby grow.

Did you have a say in what your costume looked like?

Yes, I had a say in my costume. I had a choice of three and this one just spoke to me.

Were there any nerves when you first performed as your character or did being hidden inside the costume make you feel more confident?

I was nervous when I first performed in the costume. It’s a very strange experience, basically total sensory deprivation. I found the whole experience very odd and unlike anything I’ve ever done before. The heat inside the costume was unbearable.

What are your thoughts on the panel and what did you think of their feedback and guesses?

I thought the panel did a good job at guessing but I’m pretty sure I completely fooled them until my reveal. There were some very strange guesses from Rishi Sunak to Gino D’Acampo. I put on an Australian accent to deliberately confuse them.

If you could wear your mask and costume just one more time what occasion would you choose to wear it to?

I would like to wear my costume at a wedding or a funeral.

Did you watch the first series and, if so, did you have a favourite character?

I did watch the first series and one of my favourite characters was Monster.

Who would be your own personal dream performer to see behind one of the masks?

My personal dream performer I would like to see behind one of the masks would be Elvis, if he were still alive!

How did it feel to leave at the point you left in the competition?

I got halfway which was perfect for me as I wasn’t in it to win it. I did it for fun and I was very grateful to be able to work during the pandemic. I was also very relieved as the costume was very, very hot and uncomfortable.

The Masked Singer, ITV/STV/UTV, Saturdays at 7pm