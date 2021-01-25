BBC One documentary delves into Katie and Harvey Price’s story

Best on the Box highlight for January 25.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me is a deeply personal film about Katie and her disabled son Harvey in a crucial year of his life as he turns 18 and becomes an adult.

Harvey was born with Septic Optic Dysplasia, a rare disorder that affects brain function, hormones and vision, and affects 1 in 10,000 births. He has a long list of medical and behavioural conditions and his future is unpredictable.

As he moves into adulthood, it marks a transition into unchartered territory as there are no other adults known to have Harvey’s combination of conditions. As Harvey and Katie explore the options of further education colleges and meet other families with disabled young adults, he reconnects with an old friend whose been through his transition year and is now flourishing in college, and his mum Jeanette gives Katie some sound advice.

During the film, Katie is forced to face what is at stake if she makes the wrong decision- meeting Isabelle, whose autistic son Matthew was sectioned at 15 years old. Katie discovers that there are over 2000 people with autism and/or learning disabled people currently kept against their will in Assessment and Treatment Units.

Harvey and Katie open up their lives, sharing their personal highs and lows at a crucial time of change. We get to know Harvey, and through him and his relationship with his mum, we get to know a very different Katie to the one so often seen in the tabloids – as a mum dealing with issues that so many parents of disabled children and young adults face.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me, BBC One, 8.30pm