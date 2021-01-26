Denise Van Outen withdraws from Dancing On Ice

Denise Van Outen has announced that she is pulling out of Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress and presenter has been forced to relinquish her place in the competition due to a shoulder injury she sustained while training.

Announcing her departure on Instagram, Denise said that she was gutted to be leaving the show but had been left with little choice after a MRI scan revealed three bone fractures.

“If you’ve been watching Dancing On Ice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with Matt on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable. I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras.

“Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but an MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. I won’t be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling.” – Denise Van Outen

Matt Evers, her professional skating partner, said: “Denise has worked so incredibly hard these past few months and I’m devastated that she’s unable to show everyone what a beautiful skater she’s become. It’s sad that the competition must end now for both Denise and I but it’s most important that she takes the time to heal and recover.”

Dancing On Ice continues without Denise this Sunday at 6pm on ITV.

A new couple – Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and her pro-skater partner Joe Johnson – will take Denise and Matt’s place in the line-up with immediate effect, ITV have confirmed.