Jamie Dornan leads the cast of mystery thriller The Tourist

The Tourist is a Two Brothers Pictures production for the BBC, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Hugo Weaving are also confirmed to join the cast ahead of filming in Australia.

“The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.” – Jamie Dornan

BAFTA-nominated Dornan – whose credits include A Private War, The Fall and Wild Mountain Thyme – will be seen as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

“I ended up reading all the episodes in one sitting because I couldn’t put them down! I’m so excited to be a part of this incredible project and I can’t wait to start filming alongside the amazing cast and production team.” – Danielle Macdonald

Danielle Macdonald will star as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Shalom Brune-Franklin is set to play Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers.

Hugo Weaving plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

Brune-Franklin said she is “looking forward to adding to the thrilling mystery of the scripts” while Weaving said he is very excited to be “slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of ‘The Tourist’.”

Harry and Jack Williams, writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures said: “We’re hugely excited about this show. It’s tonally breaking new ground for us, and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake. Thrilled to be working with Chris Sweeney again as well as the BBC, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.”

The six-part series will go into production this year.