Tej Lalvani to depart Dragons’ Den after next series

Dragons’ Den will return to BBC Two this spring for its eighteenth season with one of the show’s stars, Tej Lalvani, confirming that it will be his last.

Supplement supremo Lalvani is joined by fellow investors Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies and Touker Suleyman for the 14-episode new series – filmed during 2020 following the introduction of new guidelines that allowed the UK’s TV production industry to restart.

“Despite the additional production challenges Covid-19 posed, this new series is one of the most tense and competitive yet,” notes Sarah Clay, the BBC’s Commissioning Editor for Entertainment.

Clay added that the team are “very sorry” to see Lalvani bow out of the Den.

Dragons’ Den was launched on BBC Two in 2005 and features budding entrepreneurs pitching their creations and business ideas – some more credible than others – to five millionaire experts in the hope of luring them into parting with their cash and into a business partnership.

Lalvani joined the line-up of Dragons in 2017, replacing Steve Parish who never made it on to air due to a rethink of his decision to take part in the show. In a statement he said he is leaving the show after “an incredibly enjoyable four years” to dedicate more time to his business interests.

“I’m truly excited for the upcoming series of Dragons’ Den, which looks set to be one of the best. However after an incredibly enjoyable four years as a Dragon I have decided that this next series will be my last. My commitment to the international growth and expansion of my core business and the numerous investments over the years sadly means I will be unable to dedicate the necessary time moving forward.” – Tej Lalvani

Dragons’ Den is a BBC Studios production.