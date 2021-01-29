Comedians announced for Sky and NOW TV’s Dating No Filter

The format, which is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats and originally aired on E! in the US, is being adapted for a UK audience.
Dating No Filter will see a group of singletons sent on blind dates, set up by quick-witted comedians. The comics will be given some control over a diverse range of matches and will then watch and weigh in on the dates, giving hysterically unfiltered commentary on every awkward interaction and heart-warming moment.
The line up of funny men and women set to wittily observe the dates includes Daisy May Cooper, Joel Dommett (pictured), Judi Love, Chunkz & Yung Filly, Josh Widdicombe, Susan Wokoma and Tom Allen.
“I cannot tell you the amount of times Susie and I have been sat in Wetherspoons p***** on Pinot analysing other people’s cringey Tinder dates. Now we’re getting paid for it…..honestly can’t believe it.” – Daisy May Cooper
The singletons will be treated to a range of activities to try to break the ice; from axe throwing and ballroom dancing, to pole dancing and a visit to a goat farm.
“Its absolutely criminal to call laughing at dates with my closest pal Daisy, work! I can’t wait for everyone to watch us crying with hysterics at the weird world of dating.” – Susan Wokoma
The eight-part series will air on Sky One and NOW TV from 25th February 2021.
“I’m excited to join Dating No Filter because it’s real, you get to see dates and the running commentary at the same time. It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s engaging.” – Judi Love
Further comedians announced include Munya Chawawa, Donna Preston and Verona Rose.
Produced by Monkey, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Dating No Filter promises a fresh and hilariously honest take on modern dating.