Sir Lenny Henry is off his blob

In the first double eviction of The Masked Singer, viewers saw TV and stage star Sir Lenny Henry CBE revealed as Blob.

Lenny – who social media users had guessed right from his first performance – but the ITV judges seemingly couldn’t hear the sound of the Tiswas regular – was the second to lose his head in last night’s show.

First out was Morten Harket, lead singer of Aha, who was revealed to be under the Viking costume.

Earlier in the show, Dragon, Blob and Viking were in the bottom three, the panel chose to save Dragon.

What made you decide to take on the challenge?

I just wanted to have fun incognito. Also, singing is a whole thing with me, always imitated and I didn’t realise how important it was until I made my album New Millennium Blues with Chris Porter and Jakko Jakszyk from King Crimson a couple years ago. I love music and I love making music.

How hard is it to keep the secret?

Very hard. I’ve had so many emails since the show began from the most unlikely people asking if I’m Blob. It’s been hilarious. Comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Jakko Jakszyk, who has stood next to me singing, emailed me and said ‘izzat you?’ It’s really funny.

How was the secrecy at filming?

Really intense security behind the scenes. I wore a sweatshirt that said ‘don’t speak to me’ and I had to wear a visor and gloves, I looked like a mute alien. People were very kind though. When I was behind the scenes people would smile and give me the thumbs up. It was a weird but positive experience.

What did you think of your mask, your overall look and the character you got to play?

I can’t say that I’d wear the outfit to the BAFTAs (if we ever have them again) but it was fun. I looked like a melted candle with eyeballs, the character was lively and fun. I think kids seemed to like him. I just hope it’s not the picture they use in my obituary, ‘Blob dies!’ aggghhh.

How about the clue packages – what kind of input did you have on those and do you have a favourite nugget of information from them?

I wanted to say I sang with Kate Bush (on the Red Shoes album) so they put an ice skate on a bush. I think that was a bit difficult for punters at home…at least as hard as an Only Connect clue.

Were there any nerves when you first performed as your character or did being hidden inside the costume make you feel more confident?

The singing coaches were incredibly supportive throughout, they know it’s weird singing behind a mask so they do everything they can leading up to the programme to make you feel confident and relaxed. Being in the Blob costume was tricky because it was really heavy so adjustments had to be made to make it lighter. It was on wheels, so I had to move in a particular way and I had eyeballs on the ends of my arms so I had to be a puppeteer too and make him come alive, despite all the blobby bits and pieces.

What are your thoughts on the panel and what did you think of their feedback and guesses?

Rita Ora said nice things about my voice and Mo Gilligan was very cool indeed. I’m chuffed I got as far as I did.

If you could wear your mask and costume just one more time what occasion would you choose to wear it to?

The Opening of Parliament.

Who would be your own personal dream performer to see behind one of the masks?

Elvis, if he was still alive.

How did it feel to leave at the point you left in the competition?

I was sad, I’d had a blast.

What has been your personal highlight taking part in The Masked Singer?

I think the opening song, Uptown Funk. I really enjoyed performing that for the audience. I also liked that (from what I could see) the production company had made an effort to make sure there was a diverse and inclusive group of people making the programme.

The Masked Singer, ITV, STV and UTV, Saturday at 7pm

