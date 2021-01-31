Jayde Adams, Garrett Millerick and Red Richardson are Laughable

Comics Jayde Adams, Garrett Millerick and Red Richardson this weekend announced the launch of their brand new comedy podcast –Laughable.

Launching on the 3rd Feb Laughable LAUGHABLE is a weekly podcast that looks at the week’s forgotten news, hosted by comedians (and friends) Jayde, Garrett and Red. The podcast eschews the traditional news show model of focus on what everyone else is chatting about and digs down deep into the bowels of the news cycle to bring audiences up to date with the quirkier headlines that you might not have caught.

Released each Wednesday, the podcast tidbit obsessed hosts aim to give their listeners a solid overview of the news that they might have missed. From Twitter spats to government briefings, it’s impossible to cover it all by yourself, so the thorough trio; will take listeners on a whirlwind tour of the most bizarre, shameful and outrageous news stories that missed the mainstream.

Laughable is a lively and entertaining debate from three comedians who have tremendous chemistry; combining their unique and diverse tastes and opinions,, providing listeners a genuinely hilarious and compelling podcast alongside a very decent education in random and recent facts.

Each host has a particular area of expertise – just like the grown-up news shows.

Jayde Adams – The Resident Celebrity Expert (and an actual celebrity).

Jayde’s experience in the world of celebrity and her devotion, fascination and mastery of social media means there’s no one better placed to take listeners on a journey through the more idiosyncratic stories about our beloved household names.

Garrett Millerick — The Broadsheet loving man from the past

Garrett, a self-confessed Luddite and very reluctant social media user, will be bringing stories from the antiquated print media to the table. He has no idea what’s going on in the world of celebrity, sports or indeed the internet. He is far more comfortable consuming news like a man from the past: from a newspaper.

Red Richardson — Red Top Red.

Red is more likely to be reading stories from our great British tabloids than he is to be browsing the BBC website. His up-to-date knowledge of the world is mainly culled from Britain’s most popular newspapers alongside screen-grabs that come to him fresh from circulating around the least salubrious areas of WhatsApp and Twitter.

A taster episode downloadable here now https://laughablepodcast.com for those who can’t wait