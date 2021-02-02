Ian Wright to host ITV game show ‘Moneyball’

Ian Wright is to host a brand new game show for ITV, Moneyball.

The prime time offering sees big money wins ‘rest on the bounce of a ball’.

“Even though I know I’ll want everyone to win the money and even though I know I’ll be in bits when they lose, I can’t wait for everyone at home to experience the real drama of Moneyball.” – Ian Wright

Navigating their way through a series of questions, contestants can accumulate large sums of dosh for every correct answer.

However, the chance of losing it all looms large. Players can opt to make an early exit but one final shot could see them forced back into the game or leaving with their hard earned cash.

“We are delighted to have Ian at the helm of this exciting, new format that suits him perfectly. A heart-stopping game show that is full of humour, drama and life changing moments.” – Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning

Moneyball is co-production from Possessed and Potato, both part of ITV Studios for ITV.