Italy the focus of Channel 4 culinary travel series

In A Taste of Italy, chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona will reveal Italy’s hidden foodie gems.

Viewers will get to see a different side to Italy as Nisha demonstrates unique, mouth-watering dishes that go beyond pizza and pasta.

“A Taste of Italy is escapist television, transporting us to gorgeous, sunnier climes as well as serving up so much mouth-watering food. Nisha is a really clever chef and she has a unique perspective on Italian cooking that I hope will inspire viewers to try new dishes for themselves.” – Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for Channel 4

Travelling to cities such as Orvieto in Umbria, Bari in the Puglia region and Lucca in Tuscany, Nisha takes in the stunning landscapes and historic architecture of each location, as well as meeting a local chef to learn the regional secrets that influence their dishes.

Channel 4 has ordered eight episodes of A Taste of Italy from Wilson Worldwide Productions.

Josh Wilson, Managing Director of Wilson Worldwide Productions, notes “the series does an amazing job of capturing the culturally diverse and rich history of cuisine in Italy”.

*not to be confused with the Channel 5 series A Celebrity Taste of Italy