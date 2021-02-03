Test cricket returns to Channel 4 with India vs England series

Channel 4 will show exclusive free to air live television coverage of England’s Test series against India.

Starting with the opening Test from Chennai on Friday (5.2.21), ball by ball coverage of all four Tests will be shown live on Channel 4 and All 4.

This will be the first time live Test cricket has been on free to air telly since Channel 4 showed England’s historic Ashes win in 2005.

“This is fantastic news for all cricket fans in the UK. It’s been a long 16-year wait for the return of live Test cricket to free to air television but it couldn’t have come at a better time. What better antidote to the lockdown blues than an England Test series in sunny India.” – Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4

The deal was brokered by Channel 4’s Head of Sport Pete Andrews and Penny Mills, Head of Sports Rights.

The series schedule is –