Remembering Jean Bayless

Jean’s family confirmed today that the actress had passed away aged 88. In 1960 she became the first performer in the UK to take on the role of Maria in The Sound of Music, a role she performed in the West End.

During the late 40s and 50s Jean was a regular on the stage both in the West End and stateside on Broadway. She took over from Julie Andrews in the Broadway production of The Boyfriend, with Andrews later taking on the role of Maria for the big screen.

She married director David Johnson having met while she was performing at the Theatre Royal in Birmingham.

“She was auditioned for the Sound of Music by [composer] Richard Rodgers himself, in New York,” son Daniel Johnson told BBC News, adding, “He said ‘You’re the girl I want for my new show’ and away she went. She continued to work and sing her little heart out all her life.”

She first worked alongside Noele Gordon in 1951 in the London Palladium panto Humpty Dumpty, they were reunited in 1971 when Jean joined the cast of ATV Midlands soap opera Crossroads as chef Cynthia Cunningham. Noele had been the principal figure of Meg Richardson since its debut in 1964.

Other television appearances included in variety series The Good Old Days on the BBC and more recently celebrated the work of her friend Noele in 2012’s documentary The Unforgettable Noele Gordon for ITV.

She reprised her role of Cynthia Cunningham for the Crossroads Fan Club in 2017 sending a Christmas message ‘from the motel’ to guests and customers.