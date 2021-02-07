Filming underway in Bristol for season two of Alex Rider

Filming for season two of Amazon Prime’s teen spy thriller Alex Rider is currently underway in Bristol with support from the Bristol Film Office.

The series stars Otto Farrant (Mrs Wilson) as Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

Otto will once again be joined by season 1 co-stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Brenock O’Connor and Ronke Adekoluejo.

Season two will be based on Eagle Strike, the fourth novel in Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling Alex Rider franchise, and like series one, will stream exclusively as an Amazon Original on Prime Video in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Latin America and U.K., and as an IMDb TV Original in the U.S.

Last week it was confirmed that stage and screen actor Toby Stephens (Die Another Day, Jane Eyre, Lost In Space, Black Sails), Rakie Ayola (Jimmy McGovern’s Anthony and Noughts and Crosses) and newcomer Charithra Chandran are among the names joining the cast of season two.

Stephens will be playing energetic tech billionaire Damian Cray, Ayola appears as Jo Byrne, the tough new Deputy Director of the CIA who is brought to the UK ahead of a visit by the US president and, in her first major screen role, Chandran will play smart and confident teen Sabina Pleasance whose journalist father is writing a book on Cray and becomes entangled with Alex while on holiday in Cornwall.

“My son loves the Alex Rider books so it’s lovely to be a part of something that he recognises and enjoys – and it’s been a while since I played a good nemesis, so I’m really look forward to being the bad guy and going toe to toe with Alex Rider.” – Toby Stephens

Eleventh Hour Films is producing the second season. Horowitz, author of the book series, will once again serve as an Executive Producer alongside Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez, and series writer Guy Burt.