Mel C joins The Voice Kids coach line-up

Melanie C joins Danny Jones, will.i.am and reigning champion Pixie Lott in the search for the next generation of singing talent, while Emma Willis is back to host the series.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year. I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!” – Melanie C

The Sporty Spice star joins the panel this year following Paloma Faith’s recent announcement that due to the imminent arrival of her second child she will not be returning this series.

”It’s great to be getting going on another series of The Voice KIds and I’m chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang,” Danny Jones said.

(l-r) will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones on The Voice Kids

Lott described herself as ‘the biggest Spice Girls fan’ and said it’s ‘such a thrill’ to be working alongside Melanie on the series.

ITV note that the series will air over the festive period.

An array of singers, aged seven to 14, will take to the stage in a bid to impress the coaches and get those big red chairs turning.

“I’m looking forward to returning to my red chair and listening out for more kids with incredible voices. A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice.” – will.i.am

The Voice Kids is an ITV Studios production of a Talpa format.