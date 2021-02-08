Celebrity Best Home Cook reaches quarter-final stage

The remaining celebrities have now reached the halfway point on their path to be crowned the first-ever Celebrity Best Home Cook.

Cheered on by Claudia Winkleman, the cooks will have another chance to impress judges Dame Mary Berry, chef Angela Harnett, and produce expert Chris Bavin, and secure themselves a place in the quarter-final.

For the first challenge, Mary asks the cooks to produce their Ultimate Sunday roast. Each dish must contain roasted meat and some form of potatoes – the rest is left to the creativity of the cooks.

One corner of the kitchen sees two cooks go head to head over who can make the best pork crackling, while another cook draws on his Morrocan heritage to transform his roast dinner into a much spicier affair. All of the cooks will be hoping to win a Judges’ Favourite and get a step closer to avoiding the dreaded eliminator.

Chris splits the room when he reveals a bunch of bananas from his infamous brown paper bag for the Rustle Up challenge. The cooks might have been brushing up on their banana bread over lockdown, but unfortunately for them, Chris is one step ahead. A reduced pantry with no flour sends the cooks into disarray. The judges must then decide who’s done enough over the two challenges to go straight through to the quarter-final – and who will be cooking again.

In the Eliminator Challenge, Angela asks the cooks to make a classic French dessert – a technical recipe which requires the cooks to make curd and a meringue under a strict time constraint might prove too much for some of the cooks. After a blind tasting, the judges reveal who will be going home and missing out on a place in the quarter-final.

Celebrity Best Home Cook, BBC One, 9 pm