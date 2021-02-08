Adil Ray to host a second series of Lingo for ITV

ITV has ordered more episodes of Adil Ray game show Lingo.

The actor and comedian will present a further sixty episodes of the game that sees three teams of two contestants compete against each other to fill in the blanks and find words.

Over a series of rounds the prize money increases, but so does the risk – fail to find the right word and the readies could be claimed by your opponent. In the nail-biting End Game, the last pair standing can double their prize fund, but if they can’t find the words, they could go home with nothing.

“It has been a r_ _ l pleasure to b_ _ _ g so much joy, shouting at the t_ _ _y and h_ _ eschooling, to so many millions. Thanks to everyone for watching and to all the L_ _ _o crew for being brilliant,” Ray noted.

The show is produced by Objective Media Group Entertainment.

In its first full week on air, Lingo averaged 1.9m viewers and a 20.8% share, making it the best launch of a game show in the 3pm time slot since 2002.

“I’m delighted to be bringing viewers more opportunities to play along with this hugely compelling show.” – Lara Akeju, Commissioning Editor at ITV

Would-be contestants can apply for the second series at www.itv.com/beontv