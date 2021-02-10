Sharlene Whyte, Hugh Quarshie and Steve Coogan to star in Stephen for ITV

Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan and Hugh Quarshie take leading roles in three-part sequel, Stephen, produced by HTM television for ITV.

Whyte takes the role of Doreen Lawrence with Quarshie reprising his performance of Neville Lawrence from the original award-winning drama.

Coogan will play the part of DCI Clive Driscoll who led the investigation into the murder of the Lawrences’ beloved son, Stephen. The cast also includes Richie Campbell, Jordan Myrie, Sian Brooke and Adil Ray.

Filming is due to commence later this month in London.

“The case of Stephen Lawrence is a testament to the fortitude, persistence and determination of the Lawrence family. These films will chart the successes, disappointments and the emotional toll they endured. It’s also the story of Clive Driscoll, the lead detective, who managed to forge a friendship with the Lawrence’s over the years it took to achieve two convictions. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to tell their story.” – Alrick Riley, Director

Stephen will portray events from 2006, thirteen years after Stephen’s death on the evening of 22nd April 1993 in a racially motivated attack whilst waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.

The drama tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.

“The Lawrences’ campaign for justice totally transformed attitudes to race and equality in the UK and it’s an honour to be able to help tell what is an untold chapter in their story. Current events only highlight how relevant and important Stephen’s case remains and it is such a privilege to work with Hattrick, Frank and Joe Cottrell-Boyce, Alrick Riley and our amazing cast to bring this important story to screen.” – Madonna Baptiste, Producer

The serial is written by Frank Cottrell Boyce and Joe Cottrell Boyce.