That’s 60s to launch on Freeview for Valentine’s Day

Taking effect this weekend, the ‘60s Love’ rebrand will see some of the hippest music from the swinging sixties broadcast non-stop for 48hrs to over 5 million homes on Freeview channels 7 / 8 as well as across the UK on internet-connected TVs on Freeview channel 264.

“We wanted to do something special for lovers partying at home. People of all ages view the 60s as the era when there was renewed sense of hope and idealism. This special love weekend is intended to allow lovers to reminisce about their favourite music and relive the era when love was in the air and flowers were in the hair.” – Dan Cass, That’s TV Chief Executive

The channel is also, for the first time ever, ditching the ads as part of the rebrand.

The 60s Love Weekend will broadcast love music and the biggest sounds of the 60s for 48 hours from the stroke of midnight on Saturday 13 February.

Following the end of the ad-free 60s Love Weekend the channel will launch its new schedule which includes That’s Golden Oldies, playing the best music from the 40s through to the 70s, daily at breakfast (6-9am) and late evenings (10pm-midnight).

“That’s TV has traditionally played much-loved music from the past five decades and we are excited to be extending that to the 40s, 50s and 60s with our new show That’s Golden Oldies which will broadcast twice a day every day from Monday 15 February.” – Dan Cass

That’s TV is regularly watched by 4 million viewers per month.