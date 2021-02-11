Supernatural thriller ‘Righteous Villains’ confirmed for UK release

British independent distributor Saints & Savages have confirmed that their latest title, Righteous Villains, will be available in the UK on DVD and Digital Download from 12th April.

Directed by Savvas D. Michael, the film stars Gary Dourdan (CSI), Lois Brabin-Platt (Original Gangster), Adam Deacon (Anuvahood) and the iconic Steven Berkoff (Octopussy).

A young conman with nothing left to lose, and desperate for his next money-making scheme, receives a mysterious invite to join the New World Order, a secret society of powerful individuals that supposedly control every aspect of the world.

The further he becomes entangled, he realizes the sinister motivations of the society are born from sorcery and black magic, but when you’re in so deep, it’s not always easy to find a way out.

Watch a trailer below: