Channel 4’s cricket coverage reaches six million viewers

England’s thrilling win against India in the opening match of the Test series reached nearly six million viewers on Channel 4.

Four of the five days’ play attracted peak audiences of more than one million with day three peaking at 1.7 million.

The popularity of the return of free to air coverage also helped All 4 to its largest week ever (w/c 1st February) with more than two million views of live and highlights coverage.

“The numbers coming to the cricket on All 4 and Channel 4 have been remarkable. I’m thrilled that millions of people were able to enjoy England’s brilliant victory over India in the first Test on Channel 4 and All 4.” – Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer

The match’s average share of viewers aged under 16 was 10% and 13% for 16-34s, a large increase on shares usually associated with Test cricket.

In other Channel 4 cricket news, it was reported this week that Ebony Rainford-Brent will join presenter Rishi Persad for the duration of Channel 4’s coverage of the second Test match. The former England cricketer will provide analysis and expert insight alongside Sir Andrew Strauss.

Live coverage of the second match of the Test series will be available on All 4 and Channel 4.