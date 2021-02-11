Jess Wright hosts virtual talent contest

Tonight, reality TV star Jess Wright hosted PlayOJO’s Virtual Singalong Contest, to find the UK’s Best Amateur Singer.

The former TOWIE star was joined by five vocalists from across the UK who earned their place on the virtual singalong by privately proving their singing talents to Jess, by submitting videos hitting high notes via the PlayOJO website.

Each finalist had a chance to showcase their unique singing capabilities in front of Jess and the nation, culminating in Jess performing a live duet with the winner. The winner, Carly Cunningham from Sunbury on Thames, also earned herself a professional karaoke kit, to hone her vocal skills.

Taking inspiration from The Masked Singer, contestants were encouraged to dress in their craziest costumes, adding some theatrics to the evening’s entertainment, which was beamed into homes around the country via the PlayOJO YouTube page.

“The talent from the submissions alone has been outstanding, so it’s been a real challenge to choose my final five, but I’m really happy with my decision. I can’t wait to hear their vocals live and even more excited to see their costume choices! Hopefully the pressure of judging it all live won’t go to my head… It’s all getting very real… Bring it on!” – Jess Wright

You can watch the full competition back on the PlayOJO YouTube channel below