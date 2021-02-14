Jason Donovan to take Dancing On Ice break

Jason Donovan will not be competing on tonight’s Dancing On Ice show as he has back pain and has been advised to rest.

ITV note that the Neighbours legend is hoping to return to the rink with his partner Alexandra Schauman next week.

“I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out,” Donovan said in a statement.

“I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week.”

The cause of the back pain has not been elaborated upon but it’s thought that it is not injury related.

The show’s medical team advised the Aussie actor to sit this week out.

“We look forward to welcoming Jason back next week. One week’s bye is permitted within competition rules.” – ITV

In a somewhat luckless run, the programme has seen permanent withdrawals from four contestants this series. Denise Van Outen and Billie Shepherd gave up their places in the competition due to injury, while Rufus Hound and Joe Warren-Plant were both forced out by positive COVID-19 test results.