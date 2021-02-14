The Masked Singer achieves all-time ratings high for final

An average of 8.6m viewers watched the final of The Masked Singer last night, the biggest live TV audience of the year so far outside of news and sport.

This was up by 2.2 million viewers on the final of series one.

The audience peaked with a massive 10.6 million (47%) as the winner Sausage was unmasked as Joss Stone, to panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and guest panelist Nicola Roberts (last year’s winner, as Queen Bee).

Sausage was crowned winner ahead of Badger and Robin, who were unveiled as Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold in the final last night.

Other ‘stars behind the mask’ this series included Sir Lenny Henry CBE (Blob), A-ha frontman Morten Harket (Viking), Glenn Hoddle (Grandfather Clock) and Sue Perkins (Dragon).

“In these testing times, we’re delighted that The Masked Singer has brought some escapist joy and light relief to so many viewers at home. At the end of a long week in lockdown we’re all coming together and trying to guess who’s dressed as a giant sausage, and quite frankly, it’s been a brilliantly entertaining tonic.” – Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment

The second series of The Masked Singer has grown each week from a launch figure of 4.2m viewers on Boxing Day. The series has also attracted the biggest 16-34 audiences on TV across 2021 so far outside of news programming – with a peak of 1.7million 16-34 viewers last night.