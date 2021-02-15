BBC Studioworks appoints Rebecca Williams as Senior Commercial Manager

BBC Studioworks has appointed Rebecca Williams as its Senior Commercial Manager.

“I’m delighted to step into this role to advance our business and strengthen our relationships with our production partners. With the current boom in UK production, the studios industry is thriving, so I’m thrilled to be solidifying our presence and helping accommodate both London and regional commissions.” – Rebecca Williams

Having worked in BBC Studioworks’ commercial team since 2014 and formally at Wimbledon Studios, Rebecca has extensive experience in the television industry and an acute understanding of the studio production process across multiple genres.

She will now take control of managing and expanding Studioworks’ clients, driving commercial revenue across the company’s footprint and ensuring maximum utilisation of studios.

The role will also see her support newly appointed Commercial Director, Jon Noakes with the company’s ambitious growth plans, in particular opening new studios outside of London.

“Along with her depth of knowledge and expertise in the studios market, Rebecca has a strong track record of securing new business and forging strong client partnerships. I’m looking forward to working with her more closely as we accelerate our growth and explore additional revenue streams”. – Jon Noakes