’60s makeover’ a big success for That’s TV

Over half a million spent their Valentine’s Day watching hit music from the 1960s according to overnight ratings for music TV channel, That’s TV.

That’s TV had its highest rating Sunday of the year so far with a total of 596,000 viewers tuning into its main Freeview channel over the day, around a third higher than when broadcasting its normal weekend programming mix mostly comprising hits from the 70s and 80s.

The channel ditched the ads and went back to the 1960s this Valentines – evoking memories of the era of love and idealism.

“These figures are extraordinary. We have been taken aback by the response Baby Boomer generation (55+) who often tell us they feel ignored by TV and radio stations targeting a younger demographic. However we’ve also been really surprised by the level of audience that is a whole generation younger. Love of 60s music is universal.

“We have got the message loud and clear. Going forward we will be adding more golden oldies from the 60s and even trying out some hits from earlier decades across much of our classic music schedule.” – Dan Cass, That’s TV’s Chief Executive

That’s TV broadcasts in 20 metro-regions of the UK on Freeview channel 7/8 and is now available in all areas of the UK on internet-connected Freeview sets on channel 264.