Third series of The Bay for ITV as Marsha Thomason joins the cast

ITV has ordered a third series of crime drama The Bay.

The new run of episodes will see Cobra star Marsha Thomason join the cast as Morecambe CID’s new FLO, DS Jenn Townsend, following Morven Christie’s (pictured) decision to leave the show.

“That ITV have recommissioned the show is fantastic and to get a talent as bright and brilliant as Marsha to lead the new series is beyond exciting. We can’t wait to get back to Morecambe to start filming again in that beautiful part of the world.” – Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer

DS Townsend is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she is to get to the bottom of the premature death of an aspiring young boxer. While she’s eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team’s newest recruit.

The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be as simple as relocating to a different town.

Reprising their roles are Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint, Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The Worlds End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

The drama is written by Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb), with Furquan Akhtar co-writing series 3, and produced by Tall Story Pictures.

“We are delighted with the audiences’ response to The Bay and look forward to them meeting DS Jenn Townsend played by the fantastic Marsha Thomason, who joins the team in series 3.” – Polly Hill, Head of Drama at ITV

The third series will begin filming in the spring.