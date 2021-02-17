Feature documentary looks at the final two years of British landscape painter James Morrison

Eye Of The Storm – a feature documentary film about the late British landscape painter James Morrison is to receive a UK wide theatrical release despite many cinemas remaining closed.

For three decades, Morrison produced stunning Scottish landscapes, prized in collections around the world.

“Thanks to a descriptive audio track, Eye of the Storm can now also be enjoyed by people with sight impairment, who are confined to their homes due to Covid-19. It’s a fitting tribute to the incredible work James Morrison produced over a lifetime of painting.” – Director Anthony Baxter

Eye of the Storm follows the last two years of the artist’s life as he battles fading eyesight while aiming to create one final landscape and will receive its World Premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival on 28 February. A UK wide theatrical release immediately follows from Friday 5 March ahead of a broadcast of the film on the BBC Scotland Channel this spring.

However, with many cinemas remaining closed due to lockdown, thanks to National Lottery funding from Screen Scotland, distributor Cosmic Cat has teamed up with art galleries and independent movie theatres to offer the film widely via a ‘unique online experience’.

Leading sight loss charity RNIB offered guidance to Scottish company Screen Language in creating a ‘special alternative audio experience’. After watching the film, audiences will also be able to “attend” an interactive online “exhibition” of Morrison’s work, created in conjunction with the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh.

Commissioned by BBC Scotland and made with support from Screen Scotland, the filmmakers were able to finish Eye of the Storm during the lockdown as many aspects of Morrison’s life – including his journeys to the High Arctic – were captured by Scottish animator Catriona Black, including a dramatic encounter with a polar bear.

“One especially touching and poignant message from this beautifully made film, is that anyone can experience sight loss, even an artist like James who depends so much on his vision.” – James Adams, Director of RNIB Scotland

The Scottish Gallery represented James Morrison, since his first exhibition in 1959. His most recent exhibition, From Angus to the Arctic in January 2020, was his twenty-fifth solo show.

A virtual viewing room is now available to view.