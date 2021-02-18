Normal people tops awkward family viewing poll

Erotic scenes can cause us to squirm when viewed in the company of our parents.

3,255 TV fans participated on a poll on the shows they found most awkward to watch with family and the results are in.

The TV show most people find too awkward to watch with their parents is Normal People. Even though its authentic and honest portrayal of sex has been celebrated, a whopping 83% don’t find this honest portrayal enough to share it with family.

Prominent in the news for its sex scenes, in second place is Bridgerton – chosen by 81%. Daphne and Simon don’t hold back when getting dirty in the first and only season to date, proving why viewers are uncomfortable to watch with their parents.

Following closely behind in third is Orange is the New Black. The inclusive Netflix original contributes to deserved LGBTQ+ screen time, but many of its scenes are too explicit to watch with a family member – in fact 78% vowed they wouldn’t!

Claiming fourth, fifth and sixth most embarrassing are Sex Education (75%), Game of Thrones (73%) and Big Mouth (72%).

The rest of the top 20:

Big Mouth 72%

The Inbetweeners 70%

Pose 69%

It’s a Sin 67%

Skins 67%

Euphoria 66%

Secret Diary of a Call Girl 64%

You 62%

American Horror Story 61%

Fleabag 60%

Girlfriends 58%

Insatiable 56%

Outlander 53%

Sex and the City 51%

The End of the F***ing World 50%

The poll was conducted by Onbuy.com.