Fight Sports expands distribution in the Philippines

CSI Sports has announced a multi-year agreement with CIGNAL, Philippines’ premier direct-to-home satellite provider, to launch FIGHT SPORTS™.

FIGHT SPORTS™ will be available on Cignal Pay TV and Cignal’s streaming app, Cignal

Play.

“We are excited to have finalized an agreement to reach a wider audience in the Philippines, and to be working with Cignal, one of the premier operators in the territory,” said CSI Sports Co-CEO Craig & Richard Miele.

Since launching in December 2012, FIGHT SPORTS™ has expanded its distribution with multiple operators across Europe, MENA, Sub Saharan Africa and the Asia Pacific region that has taken the network quickly into over 60 countries.

The programming line-up includes some of the most high profile live World Title Boxing events (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO), World Championship Kickboxing, Mixed Martial Arts and multiple Martial Arts tournaments from around the world, with exclusive original programming covering reality, documentary and specials.

“We are eager to provide our customers with access to many of the top Live Events and original programming FIGHT SPORTS™ delivers.” – Vitto Lazatin, VP of Content Acquisition, CIGNAL TV