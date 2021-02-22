Jason Donovan quits Dancing On Ice

The former Neighbours star has become the latest celebrity to quit the show.

Jason Donovan has announced on social media that he has had to withdraw from this year’s Dancing On Ice due to ongoing back pain.

The Aussie star took a break from Sunday 14th February’s show to recuperate, however it’s noted that he has not made “sufficient progress” to retain his place in the competition.

“Jason has brought us so much joy with his performances on Dancing On Ice – from Priscilla through to the tango. Our thanks go to Jason and his partner Alex for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery.” – ITV

ITV was forced to drop Dancing on Ice from the schedules last week amid what has been a luckless run for the show.

Other stars who have made premature exits from this years’ series include Joe Warren-Plant (Covid-19), Rufus Hound (Covid-19), Denise Van Outen (injury) and Billie Shepherd (injury).

“They should rename it Casualty on Ice. At this rate the winner will be the last person standing.” – TV Critic, Vivian Summers

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday 28th February at 6pm.