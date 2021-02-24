Jonny Wilkinson and Nicola Adams join Bear Grylls for Dartmoor adventure

Their exploits will be documented in a two-part series coming to ITV this spring.

In Bear & Jonny Wilkinson’s Wild Adventure and Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure, the former rugby union player and former boxer will join Bear to battle the wild and push their physical and mental limits.

“Spending time with Bear, being challenged in many ways, and sharing a few intense adventure experiences, was an absolute privilege. I’ll always remember this one!” – Jonny Wilkinson

From rock climbing, rappelling, abseiling to crossing ice cold rivers, the stars will also learn the key basic survival skills necessary to survive in remote terrain like Dartmoor.

Bear will also have the chance to get to know his companions by speaking to them about their lives, achievements, key life moments, as well as their hopes for the future.

“Being on Bear Grylls Wild Adventures was a surreal experience – it’s a challenge I’ve always wanted to do and be a part of. I love getting out of my comfort zone but this was unlike anything I’ve done before. I’m grateful to Bear and the rest of the team for helping me through this and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we got up to.” – Nicola Adams

Grylls said that it was a “real privilege” to be joined by the sports stars for his most recent recorded-for-television adventures.

“The wild is a great leveller and also revealer, and to share this adventure with both these legends was special,” he noted.

Bear & Jonny Wilkinson’s Wild Adventure and Bear & Nicola’s Wild Adventure – produced by Dragonfly Film & TV and The Natural Studios – will air in hour-long slots this spring.