Face to face with FKA Twigs and NQ

The new issue of THE FACE goes on sale today, Thursday 25th February, with two covers.

The first is fronted by superstar artist FKA Twigs, interviewed by her friend Michaela Coel and shot by Charlotte Wales. The second cover features Manchester music enterprise NQ, including chart-busting rapper Aitch and their 24-year-old CEO Michael Adex.

As the world comes out of its most difficult year in a century, the issue celebrates the extraordinary stories springing up across the nation – as well as the local myths and legends they create.

FKA twigs take to the cover of THE FACE as she prepares to release perhaps the most brilliant and vital music of her career, sharing it all in conversation with her friend Michaela Coel, creator of the extraordinary BBC series I May Destroy You.

On naming her upcoming album release… “I saw last week that another artist had called their project the same name as mine. That’s never happened to me before! Another artist who’s really well known… So now [mine] doesn’t have a name again.”

In December, Twigs revealed that she was suing her former partner, actor Shia LaBeouf, for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, something that she discusses with Michaela as she reflects on her own experience. Twigs also exclusively reveals that she is working with Pa Salieu on new music and that she has had a martial arts television show commissioned by FX.

On her upcoming television show commissioned by FX … “It’s like a martial arts TV series which is very much centred around outsiders. And the idea of wanting to fit in but not being able to. I’ve been putting a lot of research into the way that the Black community and the Chinese martial arts community have a really deep connection. It goes into music: the Wu-Tang Clan came together almost through martial arts.”

For the second cover interview, NQ CEO Michael Adex speaks about Manchester’s music legacy, their rising star Aitch who features in the shoot, being touted as the next Factory Records, NQ’s plans to go global following a recent deal with Universal Records and the Mayor of Manchester.

NQ is Manchester’s most ambitious music project since the 1980s. Set up by 24-year-old mogul Michael Adex, and fuelled by the success of chart-busting rapper Aitch, the talent and entertainment company embodies the same Mancunian spirit that’s been pulsing through the city since Factory Records.

The issue also features a portfolio of London’s young fashion designers, denied graduate shows in the pandemic; Profiles on the musician and recently announced Sex Education star Dua Saleh, shot in Newport, and boxing champion Lawrence Okolie, shot in London, plus an exclusive shoot featuring the new Palace x Stella Artois collection.

